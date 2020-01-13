Governor Bryant Signing Emergency Declaration for Mississippi

Governor Phil Bryant tweeted about signing a declaration of emergency due to the storms after meeting with Mississippi emergency management.
He said, "The storms have caused damage and high flooding will continue to be a threat. State assistance will be necessary to support state and local governments response to recovery efforts."
He also said in a second tweet that, "we are fortunate there are no fatalities from Saturday's storms."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.