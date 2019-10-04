Governor Phil Bryant Announces Statewide Burn Ban

Governor Phil Bryant announced a state wide burn ban is effective immediately.
Throughout the month of September, the Mississippi Firestry Commission Wildlife Firefighters have responded 293 wildfires burning 4,200 acres across the state.
The ban prohibits any kind of outdoor burning.
If you are caught trying to burn outside, you can be fined and will be held responsible for any damages the fire has caused.
