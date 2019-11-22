The Delta Council held their mid-year session in Stoneville today with keynote speaker Governor Phil Bryant.
Five committees of the Delta Council met today including the Water Resources Committee and the Aquaculture Committee. The water resources session had speakers talk about ground water levels and water availability. And a big topic of discussion were plans for finishing the controversial pumps.
During the governor's speech, he talked about the state's achievements during his time in office and his roots in the Delta.
"Being a son of the Mississippi Delta, I always love coming back home but to thank them. People don't realize the contribution of the Mississippi Delta but we still are an agricultural state most of that comes right out of the Mississippi Delta. We've invested about $568,000,000 into the wonderful Mississippi Delta, into the businesses here. There's almost six thousand new jobs since 2016," he said.
Governor Bryant also spoke about his support for the water pumps and that the state had the highest graduation rate in history.
