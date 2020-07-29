Governor Reeves Announces Program for Broadband Internet

Governor Tate Reeves announces a program to help give access of broadband internet to "underserved" areas.
Governor Reeves discussed this program on Facebook Live. While he wants schools to open, he also believes good internet service will help education for those who choose to stay home.
He also went on to say Mississippi schools have over half a billion dollars from the CARES Act and Mississippi legislature.
"Everyone in Mississippi doesn't have strong, positive internet access they may need to get a good quality education while staying at home," Reeves said.
Reeves started off the press conference thanking Mississippians for their effort in combating the coronavirus.
