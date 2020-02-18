Greenville, MS (38701)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.