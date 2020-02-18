Governor Tate Reeves has declared February 17th through the 21st as spring severe weather preparedness week.
Mississippi Emergency Management reports last year 78 tornadoes occurred between February and May, with April tying the state record with 67.
MEMA and the National Weather Service are focusing on different types of severe weather each day of the week to share on their social media platforms and websites.
In hopes to educate people on what to do with each type of severe weather that hits.
