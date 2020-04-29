Governor Reeves Outlines Plan for CARES Act Funds

Governor Tate Reeves outlines where the 1.25 billion in aid from the CARES Act will be going in Mississippi.
Governor Reeves said in a Facebook post, with children being out of school and distance learning possibly continuing in the fall, he wants part of the funds to go to school districts to give teachers and families better technology for education, since some families cannot afford laptops or ipads.
Reeves also says he wants to help small businesses by providing them with some relief, as well as fund skills training for workers who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic, hopefully resulting in higher pay for Mississippians.
