Governor Reeves Signs Bill to End Prohibition in Mississippi

Governor Tate Reeves signs a bill to end prohibition in Mississippi.
Mississippi currently has 29 dry counties. All counties in Mississippi require an election to turn wet.
House bill 1087 makes possessing alcohol in these counties legal. Although, possessing with intent to sell is not lawful.
The bill was passed by the senate and house and will go into effect January 1st, 2021.
