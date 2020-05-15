Governor Tate Reeves Hosting Virtual Graduation

For the graduates out there, Governor Tate Reeves announced he will be hosting a virtual graduation.
Tomorrow, May 16th at 10:00 a.m., Governor Reeves will be hosting a virtual graduation via his Facebook page. If you want your graduate's name read during the ceremony, you can submit their name through a form on Tate Reeves' Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.