Governor Tate Reeves Visits Parchman

Governor Tate Reeves headed out to Parchman and Walnut Grove Correctional Facility to see the conditions first hand.
Reeves visited the facilities with Commissioner Taylor and Mayor Flaggs. Saying in a tweet he saw some rough conditions, especially in unit 29 of Parchman.
He also went on to say in a tweet that, "the issues within the department didn't happen overnight, and they won't be fixed overnight. It will be a long road, but we are making progress to restore Mississippians trust in the system."
He went on to say that he is committed to seeing this through every step of the way.
A prison reform rally will be held today at 11:00 a-m in Jackson near the state capitol.
