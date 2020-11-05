GPSD Canned Food Drive

The Greenville Public School District launching its 8th annual canned food drive.
The district holding two drives, one for Thanksgiving, the other for Christmas. The Thanksgiving Drive kicked off this week and will go until November 19. All students, staff and supporters are asked to donate at least two canned goods
They are looking for any non-perishable items. The district's goal this year is to collect 10 thousand items...which will help Hearty Helpings Food Pantry and St. Vincent De Paul.
District officials tell us he drive is a great way to help the community, especially in wake of the pandemic.
"The benefit of it is two fold, we're going to teach our children the value of giving back to the community, and let them know that it's always better to give than to receive we also want to be a benefactor to the community by helping replenish our local food banks," said Everett Chinn, Public Relations specialists for the school district.
If you'd like to participate, drop off food at the Greenville Public Schools Central Office or any school within the district.
