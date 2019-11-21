A school district helping local food pantry by donating thousands of items days before Thanksgiving.
The Greenville Public School District delivered about 2,500 items to Hearty Helping Food Pantry.
The district donated the food to help the pantry feed individuals and families over the holiday season.
Pandora Redmond, the Administrator and Founder of Hearty Helping Food Pantry and Soup Kitchen, said she's grateful for the annual donation.
If you would like to pick up food from the pantry, doors are open at the 310 Washington Avenue location on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Redmond said, The pantry is moving to a new, bigger space on December 2nd.
The new location is 749 Main Street, Greenville.
