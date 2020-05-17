An employee at the Greenville Public School District has tested positive for coronavirus.
That's according to a press release from the school district. The building has been closed for deep cleaning after the employee tested positive.
Superintendent Dr. Debra Dace said proactive measures have been in place since March. The schools have been closed since March 13. The employee self reported to the principal on Wednesday all those who were in contact with the employee were notified.
The district said the employee has not been at work since last Friday per the district stay home policy if anyone exhibits covid-19 symptoms.
According to the school district, everyone who had contact has been placed on a 14 day quarantine. The feeding site where the employee worked has been shut down indefinitely, but the other sites are still open.
For up to date information on the school district you can check their Facebook page at Greenville Public School District.
