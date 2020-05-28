GPSD Sets Plans For 'Virtual Extended School Year'

Greenville Public School District has finalized plans for summer school.
That's after a special school board meeting was held Wednesday. They're calling it the 'virtual extended school year'. It will be a mix of online courses and some hands on in person classes for special education students.
Classes are set to start June 8 and go through July 2. 1st through 5th grade will be held at Em Boyd Elementary and 6th through 12th grade will be at Greenville High.
District officials encourage students and parents to utilize the online registration process and to update contact information for the call out system.
