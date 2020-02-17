Grammy Museum Hosts Bill Gaither

The Grammy Museum hosted special guests Bill and Gloria Gaither. The gospel singer song writers stopped by for a question and answer session as well as a performance.
The audience got to hear about the Gaithers' lives and about songs they've written. There is also a question and answer session. and a special short performance.
The matinee session started at 3 this afternoon and the evening session started at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 for members and $50 for non members.
It's a special experience that Executive Director of the Grammy Museum, Emily Havens said gives people the chance to connect with artists through music.
"It's wonderful to be able to bring artists here that certainly have a made a huge difference in song writing and certainly a difference in gospel music and hymns so many people have been singing their hymns their whole life so to be able to bring that and diminish the space between the audience and the artist is really incredible and our audience today will be able to ask them questions and connect with them about stories about their songs and things like that," she said.
The price of the ticket also includes a tour of the museum and a chance to check out the newest exhibit on So So Def and Jermaine Dupri.
