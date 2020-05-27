Grammy Museum Hosts Virtual Tour

The Grammy Museum is hosting a virtual tour to help fans get a taste of Mississippi music.
If you want to hear more Mississippi artists like that, the No Place like Home Tour is for you. While the Grammy Museum is closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, organizers reached out to twelve Mississippi artists to perform songs virtually. Every Friday at noon on the Grammy Museum's Youtube channel, a different artist will perform a song.
Tricia Walker, a volunteer for the Grammy Museum, explains how the idea came about.
"We saw so many wonderful, creative ideas being shared on the web, and Mississippi is the birth place of America's music. We've got such a great roster of artists and writers all over the state, and so we reached out to a few of them to send us some songs so we can have something online and just keep the awareness of the museum up and share some great Mississippi music, while the physical doors are closed while we're waiting to reopen," Walker said.
The tour will include artists like Grammy winner Dorthy Moore, Bobby Rush, Carl Jackson, the North Mississippi All Stars and more.
