Grammy Museum Reopening

The Grammy Museum will be reopening to the public.
The museum made the announcement on Facebook Saturday. The reopening is set for Thursday July 9.
It will have limited hours of operation during its first phase reopening. Those will be Thursday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will be operating at 25 percent capacity. Guests will be required to complete a wellness check before entering and will be required to wear a mask while visiting.
Timed entry tickets will be available for purchase via the museum's website at www.grammymuseumms.org. For more information on the reopening you can visit their website as well.
