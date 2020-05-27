Grant Available for Struggling Farmers and Ranchers

Farmers and ranchers who have been hurt financially from the coronavirus pandemic have a way to apply for a federal grant...
The US Department of Agriculture is offering a Coronavirus Food Assistance Program. The program will provide direct relief to producers who have faced price declines and additional marketing costs due to Covid-19.
To see if you are eligible for the grant and to apply go to www.farmers.gov/cfap. Applications are available until August 28th.
