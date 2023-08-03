Three Mississippi non-profit organization have received shares of $500,000 awarded by the United Healthcare Foundation. The funds are to expand access to care and address social factors that affect the health of uninsured individuals and under-served communities.
The Delta News' Woodrow Wilkins recently spoke with Martha Allen, executive director of Extrra Table, which received $100,000.
Wilkins: Talk to me about these grants that United Heathcare is giving out, why there's a need for them and who are the beneficiaries.
Allen: There are three beneficiaries. One of them is Extra Table. I'm the executive director of Extra Table. We're a non-profit that Robert St. John founded in 2009. So we're 14 years in the making, feeding hungry Mississippians, quality food. And the hungriest state in the nation. So it's not only important that we feed our neighbors, but we feed them quality food. So to fight obesity, heart disease, diabetes, all those things that plague our communities in Mississippi. The donation of a hundred thousand dollars to our Red Beans and Rice program, it's a brand new program. No one's even heard of it yet. It's something that they're giving us the seed funding to make it happen. It's a product of One Pot Wonder that we'll be putting out there for people to help us put together to give back into the communities on top of what we already do every month for our food pantry partners.
Wilkins: Now red beans and rice is a very popular dish. Is it literal that it's going to be red beans and rice, or is that just a title?
Allen: it is gonna be red beans and rice. We've been working with Reed Foods Technology out of Jackson, chef St. John, USM Food and Nutrition Department, a whole slew of people in order to find the perfect vitamin mix and perfect spice mix. Beans and rice are a perfect, complete protein. We're using Mississippi Delta-grown rice. We're so excited about supporting local farmers with this meal. but we'll be putting rice, beans, spice and vitamins in a bag. And all you do is add water. And our hungry neighbors will be fed a quality meal, a good meal that'll sit on their stomach and, you know, stick with children for hours that aren't receiving meals.
Wilkins: Well, that sounds wonderful. Now how far is Extra Table's reach?
Allen: We have 62 food pantry partners. So getting this food out to our partners is really exciting. We have 62 partners from south Mississippi all the way to north Mississippi and the Delta. We've got many partners in the Delta. Your station, people listening right now that receive food from our pantries and are our partners.
Wilkins: Is there a time table for when we start to see the benefits of this grant?
Allen: We will be working on purchasing a truck. That's what this truck is gonna do. That's what this grant is gonna do. Purchase a truck, so that we're mobile. So that we can get out there, and get the food to those that need it, our hungry neighbors. So we have finalized the soup, the red beans and rice mix, so to say. It'll be mere months before we hit the road with this magic, One Pot Wonder. At Extra Table, we're an important piece of the puzzle of fighting hunger in the Delta. We are a food bank, not a food pantry. So we purchase in bulk, by the 18-wheeler load. And we bring pallets of food each month, for free, to our food pantry partners. So we are the constant supply of good quality ingredients that these pantries can count on.
The other grant reicpients are Partnership for a Healthier America, which got $100,000 to support youth engagement in community gardens, cooking classes and nutrition education; and the University of Mississippi Medical Center, which got $300,000 for a program to work with OB-GYN practices to address pre-natal and post-natal mental health challenges.
