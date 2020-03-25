Greenville Boys & Girls Club Receives Donations

The City of Greenville and Harlow's Casino partnered today to donate necessities to the Greenville Boys and Girls Club.
Mayor Errick Simmons along with Roscoe Green and Boris Brandon of Harlow's Casino dropped off fruits and veggies and other items for children and their families who may be in need.
Mrs. Rowe, the Boy and Girls Club Director, was there to accept the donations.
Mayor Simmons says he is thankful for the ongoing support Harlow's Casino gives to the community.
