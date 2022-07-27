Greenville is expecting a new look for many neglected locations around the city.
An old beloved apartment complex may get a new purpose.
The southside garden apartments could become - southside park.
“I think it’ll be a wonderful job. We need a park for the kids to have somewhere to go and I think it’ll be real nice.” stated by Debra Gatlin of Greenville
The city of Greenville has the brownfield assessment grant which could do great things for the community.
“And one thing we wanna do is clean-up sites that are blighted, um. Or underused just in this case those existing buildings and then turn it into something that’s really gonna benefit the community.” Explained by Alisa Pyszka, president of Bridge Economic Development.
The future may seem promising, but the work all begins with community involvement.
“if anyone in the community has sites that appear blighted so run down vacant.. let the mayor’s office know… if you want to get involved, intimate and sites within the city, we can take those and look at em.” Alisa continued.
Many hope Greenville’s restoration may start with this vision that could benefit everyone.
“nowhere to go, nothing to do. Everything’s gone. So we need to open up some more business, I think to have somewhere some places to go.
Places Gatlin says could put Greenville on the map once again.
