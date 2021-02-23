Greenville Chef Up For National Recognition

One of Greenville's own is up for national recognition.
Everett Chinn from 'Dat taste of New Orleans' is a contender to be named the world's favorite chef of 2021.
Chefs from around the globe are invited to compete in the exclusive online competition for the title. They will also win $50,000 and be featured in a sponsored double page spread in one of the largest cooking publications in the world.
The competition also donates to Feeding America which has been a vital organization during the pandemic to feed millions of Americans.
To vote for Everette go to favchef.com/2021/everett-chinn
Please go support the hometown Fav!
The first round of voting closes February 25 for the top 15, and then continues to narrow the candidates down to the Top 10 and and so on.
Let's get Everett to the Top 15!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.