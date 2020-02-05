Greenville City Council Allocating Funds To Waste Water Treatment Plant

The Greenville City Council met last night and one of the agenda items was the allocation of funds for updates to the Waste Water Treatment Plant.
The city voted in favor of allocating $1.5 million to make updates to the Waste Water Treatment Plant to be in compliance with an EPA administrative order.
The money will come from the general obligation funds. The city wants to update the infrastructure of the plant, which has not had any repairs in years.
Mayor Simmons said much needed updates are needed.
"The Waste Water Treatment Plant has had about fifty years, five decades of neglect, and what the council's doing is putting those funds directly to the Waste Water Treatment Plant. Some of that $1.5 million will go to rebuilding a UV disinfection system, diffusers, new gates and other things that need to be done to be in compliance with the EPA," he said.
There is no set timeline yet on when the updates to the plant will be begin.
