Greenville City Council Ward 3 Election Results

A special election got underway for Ward 3 City Council yesterday. Here are the unofficial results:

Vernon Greenlee: 273 votes

Stephen W. Poole II: 213 votes

Rosetta Williams: 76 votes

Kendrick Chandale Gear: 76 votes

Frank Hall Jr.: 64 votes

Mark Crawford: 57 votes

Johnny Ross: 49 votes

Hope Williams-Brown: 43 votes

There will be a runoff election, which is set for September 14th.

This election follows the resignation of Bill Boykin, who resigned due to health reasons. Boykins' letter of resignation was accepted during a July 15th special meeting.

