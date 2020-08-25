Greenville City Council Ward 3 Election Results

A special election got underway for Ward 3 City Council yesterday. Here are the unofficial results:
Vernon Greenlee: 273 votes
Stephen W. Poole II: 213 votes
Rosetta Williams: 76 votes
Kendrick Chandale Gear: 76 votes
Frank Hall Jr.: 64 votes
Mark Crawford: 57 votes
Johnny Ross: 49 votes
Hope Williams-Brown: 43 votes
There will be a runoff election, which is set for September 14th.
This election follows the resignation of Bill Boykin, who resigned due to health reasons. Boykins' letter of resignation was accepted during a July 15th special meeting.
