Greenville City Councilmen Bill Boykin Hospitalized

A Delta elected official hospitalized.
Greenville City Councilmen Bill Boykin suffered a stroke earlier this week.
He got preliminary treatment at Delta Regional Medical Center, before being flown to St. Dominic's in Jackson.
Family members have posted on social media that he is undergoing various treatments.
Boykin is the councilmen for ward three in Greenville.
