Mississippi Blood Services and Delta Regional Medical Center are partnering to host a Greenville Community Blood Drive.
That's happening Monday, June 15. It's going to take place at the Pavilion of Delta Regional Medical Center. That's located at 1693 Fairground Road in Greenville. Hours will be noon to 5 p.m.
Donors will be registered for a chance to win one of two Apple smart watches. The drawing will take place on June 20 and the winner announced on the 22. Donors will receive a $10 Visa gift card and a t shirt. They do ask that you bring a valid ID with you.
