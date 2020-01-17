Greenville Damage Update

The Washington County Emergency Management completing its damage assessment of the Greenville area.
The agency reports 85 structures damaged with some of them being homes and businesses.
The city has been cleaning debris up from downtown. All power has been restored to Washington County. Highway 438 is now reopened after being closed due to a downed light pole.
Downtown Greenville had the most extensive damage. The old Elk's Lodge building was so damaged in the storm that city officials have started tearing it down completely.
Buildings with damage are blocked off with caution tape and clean up crews have started boarding up broken windows.
