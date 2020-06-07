Greenville Day of Solidarity

Greenville Mayor Errick Simmons announcing a moment of solidarity and unity in light of the death of George Floyd.
In a press release Simmons announced the City of Greenville will commemorate those lives lost to police brutality with a moment of silence, kneeling for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.
It's set to take place Thursday, June 11 at noon. It's taking place in downtown Greenville surrounding city hall. In the spirit of 'we are one' the city asks residents,churches,businesses and organizations to join in.
In a statement Mayor Simmons said "The world's collective condemnation of police violence against the black community represents a turning point much like the civil rights movement," also saying "the time is now for all of us to collectively stand in solidarity that america's promise of freedom, justice and equality is made real for all Americans,"
