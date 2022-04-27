Ms Geraldine Green owns a daycare center on Mill Road in Greenville. It is located next to a curve and she has been dealing with cars speeding by her daycare endangering her and children.
"Because there's a curve there, and people come around that curve so fast that if a child is leaving the daycare with their parents and they get ahead of their parent, they get to the end of the street and they don't stop. They will be in the street and if a car is coming, the car and the kid won;t be able to see it coming."
There are 20 mph speed limit sighs and a watch for children sigh. But is sits right in front of the daycare around the curve and is not noticeable until you get close to the center. We almost got ran over just standing near the vehicles where children load and unload. Green went to city leaders and asked for a speed bump to be placed on the street so people will have to slow down when rounding the curve.
"The city's priority is safety first. That is our job, police, fire protection, and safety for our citizens. We had several proposals regarding speed bumps, and we are going to take those very seriously. The final decision will be made based on our analysis of the need. Certainly in a situation where children are involved, we are going to consider that very strongly. We are going to consult with our police department."
City officials believe that a speed bump should only be installed for special cases like for schools or daycares that need them, but they may not be a permanent solution.
"We have other safety issues that speed bumps create and that is people are trying to go around the speed bumps which creates additional risk and safety issues in that particular area going through people's yards, going up on the curve to avoid the speed bump."
Whether it helps or not, Ms Green believes something must be done.
"My biggest fear is that I don't want no child to get hurt or maybe killed because somebody came down through here driving above the speed."
She urges all those who travel down mill road to please slow down and watch for children near the center. Green did speak at today's public safety meeting but no decision has been made whether the city will install a speed bump.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.