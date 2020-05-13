Greenville Drive Thru Testing

The Delta Health Center and the City of Greenville put on free drive-thru testing for the community.
Testing was offered regardless of symptoms. Health care workers say the process is extremely easy. Once you drive up, you remain in your car. Healthcare workers ask a series of questions while your temperature is taken.
The nasal swab itself takes less than a minute. CEO John Fairman urges the public to get tested regardless of symptoms saying it's better to know your status than to do unknown harm to your community.
The Greenville testing site is available tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 2 p.mm at the Greenville depot located at 738 Washington Avenue.
Walk ups are welcome. They ask that you take a valid ID and insurance card if you have one. Insurance is not required and there's no out of pocket cost.
