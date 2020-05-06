Greenville Drive Thru Testing

Free drive-thru covid-19 testing got underway in Greenville Wednesday.
The city has partnered with the Delta Health Center to offer testing to everyone whether they show symptoms or not. There's no required appointment or pre-screenings required.
CEO John Fairman said in part, quote "it's the same as if you have HIV or AIDES, if you don't know your status you could be doing all kinds of community harm".
Testing will resume tomorrow from 8 o'clock to 2 p.m. at 2315 Highway 82 E. And Wednesday May 13 from 8 to 5 and Thursday May 14 8 to 2.
That testing site will be located at 738 Washington Avenue.
