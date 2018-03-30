The Greenville Fire Department raising money to renovate the historic fire museum.
The Community Foundation of Washington County along with the City of Greenville and the fire department are now asking for donations to restore the fire museum.
The museum was built in 1923 and originally built as a cotton factory, but then changed to a fire station in 1934.
The museum has been operating by appointment only in recent years mainly for tours.
The money raised will be used for repairs and to make the museum a fun and interactive tourist attraction.
"We really feel like this here is a pillar of Greenville. The museum is very important to restored. One sake is for the firefighter's history, but also Greenville's history," said Fire Chief Ruben Brown.
Online donations can be made at www.cfwashco.org or you can mail your donations to the Community Foundation of Washington County at P.O. Box 5910 Greenville, Mississippi 38704.
If writing a check, make all donations to the Community Foundation of Washington County with Greenville fire station museum restoration fund in the memo line.
