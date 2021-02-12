People coming to the aid of those who need it.
Cars were lined up well before the giveaway got underway.
The Mississippi Crisis Foundation hosted a combination food box drive-thru distribution today at the depot on Washington Avenue.
It was supposed to start at 11 am, but folks were lining up around 9 am.
Police were on hand to give out food and provide protection.
The nutritious snacks were given out to hundreds of people.
This is part of the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box program.
Everyone was asked to wear masks and stay in their vehicles.
