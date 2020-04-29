Greenville Garbage Collection Delays

If you live in Greenville, you may have noticed that garbage collection has been behind this week.
Some of the city garbage trucks have had mechanical issues causing a delay in garbage service according to City Councilman Al Brock. He said things will be a few days behind, but back on schedule soon. He adds that the reduced staff due to coronavirus has contributed to the delay as well.
"We had some trucks down earlier this week which put us a day delay on picking up the actual garbage cans but by the end of the week we hope we have all the equipment back up and running and by the end of the week we should have all the trash cans picked up we hope which we're doing our best so we ask for patience on that," he said.
Councilman Brock also mentioned that if you have a contractor cut trees and limbs for you, the city will not pick those up. The contractor or the homeowner will have to make arrangements. You can also haul your garbage to the city compound on reed road during normal business hours.
