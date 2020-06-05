A homeowner living in a Greenville subdivision claims the city hasn't picked up any of his trash or debris in weeks.
According to Terrace Gardens West subdivision homeowner Archie Ellis, the city is collecting garbage every Monday as the schedule dictates, but the trash and debris collection seems to have stopped.
Ellis tells The Delta News the last time trash and debris was collected was May 18th.
He said, he's spoken with the Mayor's Office multiple times but said he's been given continuous excuses as to why the trash and debris is not being picked up in a timely manner.
Ellis said, when he last spoke with the city council, they promised him it would be picked up.
"You know it's very disheartening, especially being a taxpayer here in Washington County and we have our leaders that we depend on that we elect and put them in office and to not be truthful about a matter that is of great concern. It is very disturbing to say the least, it's very disturbing." Said, homeowner, Archie Ellis.
"No one has been untruthful, and we fully explained to Mr. Ellis, that because of equipment failure, and also because of the large masses of debris and trash that residents are putting out because they are home, that it is taking our crews a little longer to get to his particular subdivision. No one is doing anything that we don't feel that is in the best interest of his subdivision verses other subdivisions, we're here to serve everyone. I hate that he feels that people have been less than truthful, but he can check reference regarding our equipment failure that has been down. We also have undergone some furloughs." Said, the Mayor of Greenville, Errick Simmons.
The conversation ended with the Mayor asking that residents to please stay patient with the city.
The mayor said, he is aware that there have been some delays and they will pick up trash and debris as soon as they are able.
