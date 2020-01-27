Greenville Homicide

Greenville Police investigating a shooting that leaves one man dead and another hospitalized.
Gunfire broke out around five this morning in the 300 block of Ohio Street.
Police say a 48-year old man was found dead at the scene, and a 43-year old male was wounded.
A preliminary investigation shows that a woman, her child and the 43-year-old were inside the house.
Police say the woman had recently ended a relationship with the child's father.
The report said a gunshot was fired through a bedroom window, and the three occupants fled into the bathroom.
Police say the ex-boyfriend kicked the door and began firing once inside the home ...
The man inside the bathroom was struck once and returned fire, striking the ex-boyfriend ...
Someone had pulled the light meter off, causing power to go out according to a police examination.
The ex-boyfriend was pronounced dead at the scene. The other male has been listed in stable condition at an area hospital.
Authorities urge that if you have any information about this shooting to call the Greenville Police Department or crime stoppers.
