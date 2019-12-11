This morning in Greenville, a house fire broke out in the residential area of Union and Peach Street.
The Greenville Fire Department responded to reports of a fire around 11 a.m. thi morning. The occupant told us she was asleep at the time when her son woke her up saying the rug was on fire.
Officials suspect it might have been caused by a space heater, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation. There were no injuries reported.
