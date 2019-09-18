Greenville Man Accused of Killing his Girlfriend

A man in police custody is accused of killing his girlfriend.
22-year-old Terrick Wright Junior is charged with manslaughter and kidnapping in the death of 25-year-old Tymoneshia Parson.
The Greenville Police Department says the crime happened shortly before 6 pm Monday in the 1000 block of North Broadway.
Officers were on a call at Delta Regional Medical Center, when Wright entered the parking lot, driving at a high rate of speed.
The report says Wright was screaming as he tried to remove an unresponsive woman from the vehicle.
Medical staff assisted the woman, and police began to investigate.
The preliminary findings show that Wright and Parson had been dating.
Parson was at a location in the 11 hundred block of Nelson Street when Wright made contact with her.
The report says Wright became irate when he could not locate her in a short time frame.
Once he found her, the report says, he physically assaulted Parson and forced her to leave with him.
When they reached the 1000 block of North Broadway, Parson got out of the vehicle and appears to have been run over by the rear of the truck.
She died at the hospital.
