Greenville Man Arrested with Multiple Drug Charges

A Greenville man was arrested last week on multiple drug charges.
Chief Barber with the Washington County Sheriff's Department told the Delta News Lavonte Maurice was arrested December 1st after a traffic stop on Highway 82. This after deputies located a large amount of illegal narcotics in the vehicle as well as weapons. Maurice was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine and other dangerous drugs, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Maurice is currently being held at the Washington County Correctional Facility with a $55,000 bond.
