Greenville Mask Order

In a Greenville special city council meeting members vote on an order requiring masks in city limits.
The council voted 5 to zero to require masks in all public places and private establishments including grocery stores, retails stores, convenience stores, at work, and any time where there is contact with people outside of your household. All local, state and federal mandates must be followed.
This comes after Governor Tate Reeves held a press conference on July 9 issuing a mask mandate for 13 counties including Washington County. That mandate goes into effect next week.
According to the city, several residents called into city hall requesting an order be put into place.
in a statement Greenville Mayor Errick Simmons said in part "It remains the City of Greenville’s goal to protect and save lives during these unprecedented times" also saying "for our elderly and vulnerable adult population, wear a mask. for our first responders and medical personnel on the front lines, wear a mask. for your loved ones, wear a mask. for our children, wear a mask,"
