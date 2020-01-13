Greenville mayor Errick Simmons and City officials held a press conference just hours after the storm.
Mayor Simmons says, "First thing this morning, the city of Greenville, city council declared a local emergency and we declared that local emergency from the substantial damage from the residential, commercial, and we are assessing agriculture damage right now as we speak."
The city of Greenville continuing to pick up the pieces after a severe storm left damage and some in the community displaced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.