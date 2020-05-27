The city of Greenville announcing plans to layoff dozens of workers temporarily.
The move would affect 25 city employees. Greenville Mayor Errick Simmons said the $3.5 million revenue deficit caused by the pandemic has resulted in the city council having to move forward with the action to furlough some of its staff.
The council looked into hazard pay for employees, but after consulting with state and legal officials, it was found that since the city did not have a prior hazard pay policy in place, it could not legally provide hazard pay during the pandemic.
Mayor Simmons tells us leaders are now looking into setting up a policy for the future. But as for the furloughs, Simmons said those employees made the already challenging process a little easier for the council.
"It's a pretty difficult decision, but our employees made it easy for us. Those 25 employees were employees who volunteered to do that in those varies departments. Of course there were no employee furloughs for police and fire for public safety so other departments had up to 25 employees," he said.
Furloughed employees will receive up to $835 a week. The city will also pay insurance for up to 120 days. The furlough takes effect June 1. Mayor Simmons tells us the city will continuously monitor the outcomes.
