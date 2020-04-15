Greenville Mayor Holds Press Conference Regarding Drive In Church

Governor Tate Reeves held a conference call this morning with local mayors discussing the much debated drive in churches.
Mayor Simmons seeking definitive and clear guidance regarding drive-in church services in light of the CDC's social distancing guidelines and Mississippi's shelter-in-place order, and he received it.
Mayor Simmons held a press conference this afternoon announcing that the city of Greenville will now allow drive-in church services as long as family members remain inside of their vehicles with the windows up.
This, after, the justice department intervened in a federal lawsuit, Tuesday, brought by Temple Baptist Church over the city's efforts to shut down drive-in church services.
Arguing that local officials had possibly violated the constitution in their bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
Mayor Simmons said all the city wanted was a definitive stance from the governor on whether or not drive services should be allowed and he finally got it.
"In the city of Greenville, we will allow drive in and parking lot services in the city so long as families stay in their cars with windows up and all state and federal social distancing guidelines and mandates and standards should be adhered to and complied with at this time. On Tuesday the Greenville City Council will consider this guidance from the governor in full contemplation on what it will do regarding its April 7th order," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.