Greenville Municipal Court will soon get a new roof.
City council voted in a recent meeting to award a bid to an Alabama-based roofing company.
Repairs were delayed back in April although the repair was already budgeted for.
Further inspection revealed the roof had more damage than what was initially inspected.
A hail storm back in march may have contributed to additional damage being done.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.