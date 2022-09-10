GREENVILLE - Greenville police say a social media post late Friday about a man running around with a gun was purely an internet hoax and not to be believed.
Police posted on Facebook about the incident, which came just a few days after a similar threat in Memphis left as many as 4 people dead.
Saturday, police posted this update: Greenville Police in collaboration with the FBI, U.S. Marshals and the Washington County Sheriffs Department make a swift arrest of a man wanted for making Terroristic Threats over social media. Officials take into custody, 28yr old Jeremy Gordon of Greenville for making the threat from his Facebook page. Late Friday, Gordon posted on his personal Facebook page of carrying out acts of terrorism similar to that of Memphis’ Ezekiel Kelly this past week. GPD swiftly prompted the assistance of the Washington County Sheriff’s Department and other Federal Agencies on the case. A search for Gordon at a relative home came up empty, but after a brief phone call Gordon turned himself in to the police department. Gordon was taken into custody, and transported to a federal holding facility. Greenville police would like to thank all agencies involved, as well as the community for the calls of concern and information to help solve this case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.