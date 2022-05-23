Sheldon Park is one of the many locations throughout the city where pit bull dogs are banned. You cannot have your pit bull dog or any dog of the pit bull family within a 150 feet of a school, playground, or city park. If your dog is outside confinement, it has to be on a leash but it also has to be muzzled. This applies to all pit bull dogs or any dog in the pit bull family. They must also be wearing a current rabies tag on their collar. These ordinances are not for any other breed in the bulldog family. Regardless, all dogs are to be on a leash in any public area. "The only thing we wanted to do was to clarify because we have been having some increases in dog bites A lot of those are the pit bull dogs. So we wanted to inform the community what the ordinances already are. The things that are published GPD facebook page is already an established law or ordinance. It is nothing new that is just coming up. We just wanted to re inform our community because times have become so relaxed. We just want everyone to be aware of the ordinances and the laws." The department also says that any pit bull dogs that are not properly registered with the city or the animal shelter may be confiscated by the City of Greenville You can contact the Greenville Police Department or the Greenville animal shelter for more information about how to get your pet properly registered.
Greenville Police Enforncing Ordinances on Pit Bull Dogs
