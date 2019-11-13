Greenville Public School Canned Food Drive

Greenville Public Schools are gearing up for their seventh annual canned food drive.
The district-wide food drive is going to be held twice from November 1-22 for Thanksgiving and then again from December 2-20 for Christmas. All the food will be going to local food pantries including Hardy Helping and St. Vincent De Paul.
The school district wanted to give back to community and do their part after the Greenville Salvation Army closed last year.
Everett Chinn, Greenville Public School District Public Relations Specialist said it's important to teach kids that it's better to give than receive.
"Encouraging all of our students and staff to donate at least one canned food item, so by us having over four thousand children and we have over seven hundred employees we would like to amass a total of at least ten thousand canned food items that we'll donate to local food pantries," he said.
If you would like to donate you can drop canned goods off at any Greenville school district location or call 662-334-7013.
