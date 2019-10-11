Greenville Public School District Awarded Grant

Greenville School District is one of three state districts receiving a grant for middle and high school students aspiring to attend Mississippi institutions of higher learning.
The US Department of Education awarded Mississippi State University the "Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs" also called the "GEAR UP" grant.
This grant prepares low-income students to enter and succeed in post secondary education including ACT prep, ACT readiness, and providing information and awareness to students, parents, and families as well as financial opportunities.
Interim Superintendent Debra Day talks about the great opportunity for students.
"This is a great opportunity for our students. I want everyone to realize and understand that we're doing the very best we can for our students. And it's a new day in GPSD. We're about educating students, we're about supporting students, as well as supporting our teachers and our families so this grant will not only prepare students as they matriculate from 7th grade to whole secondary education, but will also give them automatic scholarship to pay up to one year, $3,500. So we're not only preparing for students, we're preparing them succeed."
The scholarship will also be available to Greenville High School seniors graduating between 2021 and 2025.
