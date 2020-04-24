Greenville Public Schools Announces Modified Graduation

The Greenville Public Schools announcing its modified plans for the Greenville Class of 2020.
With the support of the Board of Trustees, GPSD Superintendent Dr. Debra Dace and GHS principal finalized options for the class of 2020 graduation, according to a press release. Dace said the district appreciates everyone's patience and cooperation while dealing with this unique situation. She said she wants to make sure their seniors get recognized and celebrated for their achievements. T
he modified GHS graduation will be as follows. It will be hosted at the GHS gym and each graduate will be assigned a time slot across four days to receive their diploma. The days are May 18-21. Each graduate is allowed up to three guests to accompany them. A video of the entire ceremony will be formatted to depict one ceremonial event and air on the district accessible Suddenlink channel and or on Youtube on Friday, May 29.
Any student or guest with a fever or who is sick is asked to remain at home to avoid contact with the general public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.