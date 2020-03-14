Greenville Public Schools Close

The Greenville Public School Board of Trustees held a special meeting today to discuss consideration of school closures due to the Coronavirus.
The meeting was held at the manning curriculum complex on highway one in Greenville. It was called to order at 4 this afternoon. On the agenda was school closures and the consideration to grant administrative leave for district employees to provide pay during the period of school closure. This after Governor Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency in the state of Mississippi.
Edwin chinn of Greenville Public Schools said they want to oblige the request of the Governor.
"Today our local board of education, board of trustees along with our Interim Superintendent Dr.Debra Dace elected to follow the request of our Governor Tate Reeves to extend the school spring break to the 16th through the 20th so students will be out the full week of the 16th through the 20th as we take preventative measures to curve and make sure we look at the Coronavirus for the safety and security of our staff students parents and all of our visitors to our school campuses," he said.
