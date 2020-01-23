The city of Greenville had their Public Works Meeting today and one citizen got to speak to the council directly.
Dumping of material behind her house was the last straw for Sarah Moorman. She's dealt with a separate issue over the last five years with a sewage pipe leaking into the ditch by her house. The city has patched the pipe, but it keeps bursting. Because of this, Moorman spoke up about the dumping, worrying that it was raw sewage and angered that the city disposed of it in this way.
At the meeting, the city promised Moorman they would work on replacing the pipe altogether, and as for the one time dumping behind her house, the mayor says it was the best option for the city.
In the wake of facing backlash for city raises, he said the cost of hauling the material away was greater than the raises.
"The estimated cost to transport the material back and forth to Denali or an off sight location would be around three million dollars, the pay increases for now until the end of this fiscal year is around forty thousand dollars so you cannot compare three million to forty thousand dollars," he said.
Sarah Moorman is doubtful the fix will come.
"I hope they get it fixed i really do but i don't think they're going to because they tell me they're going to and then don't," she said.
The one time dumping is set to last a few months, and Moorman is most concerned about the containment of it, worrying that rain will wash it into the ditch by her house just like the sewage does.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.